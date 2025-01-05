Maden Fold BankMaden Fold Bank
For sale: stunning three-bedroom semi-detached house in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 5th Jan 2025, 23:29 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive family home in Maden Fold Bank, Burnley.

On the market with Keenans for £199,950 this beautiful home is located near to the Leeds Liverpool Canal and boasts two bathrooms.

Take a look around.

