The impressive facade from above
The impressive facade from above

For sale: stunning four-bedroom barn conversion in Laneshawbridge

Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive four-bedroom barn conversion in desirable Laneshawbridge.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

Situated down a quiet country lane with views onto Boulsworth Hill, Hey Barn in Emmott Lane has been decorated to a high standard with impressive features inside and out, boasting spacious rooms and a huge garden.

It is on the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £649,950.

Take a look around.

The spacious main living room

1. Spacious

The spacious main living room

Kitchen

2. Kitchen

Kitchen

First floor landing and bathroom

3. First floor

First floor landing and bathroom

One of the generous double bedrooms

4. Large

One of the generous double bedrooms

