For sale: stunning four-bedroom barn conversion in Laneshawbridge
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive four-bedroom barn conversion in desirable Laneshawbridge.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
Situated down a quiet country lane with views onto Boulsworth Hill, Hey Barn in Emmott Lane has been decorated to a high standard with impressive features inside and out, boasting spacious rooms and a huge garden.
It is on the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £649,950.
Take a look around.
