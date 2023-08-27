For sale: stunning five-bedroom detached house in Barrowford
Our property spotlight this week falls on this superb five-bedroom detached home in Barrowford.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Aug 2023
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
On the market with MSW Hewetsons for £1.675m. this impressive property was built in 1927.
An imposing period residence, it has bold architecture and quality internal features which reflect the grandeur of the era.
The property is set in mature surrounding gardens with many of the original specimen trees, a private driveway leading to extensive parking areas, bespoke external patios, and entertaining areas.
Take a look around.
