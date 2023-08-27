Our property spotlight this week falls on this superb five-bedroom detached home in Barrowford.

On the market with MSW Hewetsons for £1.675m. this impressive property was built in 1927.

An imposing period residence, it has bold architecture and quality internal features which reflect the grandeur of the era.

The property is set in mature surrounding gardens with many of the original specimen trees, a private driveway leading to extensive parking areas, bespoke external patios, and entertaining areas.

1 . Kitchen Impressive dining kitchen

2 . Conservatory Large L-shaped living conservatory constructed of stonework with side windows and return pitched roof. Ceramic tiled flooring, two separate seating areas, built in corner bar fitment.

3 . Kitchen Another view of the kitchen

4 . Sitting room Sitting room with built-in cinema system