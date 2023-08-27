News you can trust since 1877
The beautiful period property
The beautiful period property

For sale: stunning five-bedroom detached house in Barrowford

Our property spotlight this week falls on this superb five-bedroom detached home in Barrowford.
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST

On the market with MSW Hewetsons for £1.675m. this impressive property was built in 1927.

An imposing period residence, it has bold architecture and quality internal features which reflect the grandeur of the era.

The property is set in mature surrounding gardens with many of the original specimen trees, a private driveway leading to extensive parking areas, bespoke external patios, and entertaining areas.

Take a look around.

Impressive dining kitchen

1. Kitchen

Impressive dining kitchen

Large L-shaped living conservatory constructed of stonework with side windows and return pitched roof. Ceramic tiled flooring, two separate seating areas, built in corner bar fitment.

2. Conservatory

Large L-shaped living conservatory constructed of stonework with side windows and return pitched roof. Ceramic tiled flooring, two separate seating areas, built in corner bar fitment.

Another view of the kitchen

3. Kitchen

Another view of the kitchen

Sitting room with built-in cinema system

4. Sitting room

Sitting room with built-in cinema system

