For sale: stunning five-bedroom detached bungalow in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:22 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this superb and spacious five-bedroom detached bungalow in Highfield Avenue, Burnley.

On the market with Reeds Rains for £450,000 the bungalow is situated in a secure and secluded location, while still accessible to local amenities.

Take a look around.

