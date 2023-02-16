This week’s property spotlight falls on an eye-catching home with gorgeous gardens in Cliviger.

The five-bedroom barn conversion, off Red Lees Road, Burnley, is up for sale with Jon Simon Estate Agents priced at £650,000.

Accessed via electric gates, the property sits in an idyllic location surrounded by long distance views of the beautiful Burnley countryside.

The property was converted in the late 80s and now boasts generous living accommodation throughout, including two generous reception rooms, and impressive Mills & Scott country-style dining kitchen, and an Amdega conservatory just off the kitchen.

Take a look around:

