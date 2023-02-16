News you can trust since 1877
For sale: Stunning five-bedroom barn conversion on the market for £650,000 in Burnley

This week’s property spotlight falls on an eye-catching home with gorgeous gardens in Cliviger.

By John Deehan
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 5:28pm

The five-bedroom barn conversion, off Red Lees Road, Burnley, is up for sale with Jon Simon Estate Agents priced at £650,000.

Accessed via electric gates, the property sits in an idyllic location surrounded by long distance views of the beautiful Burnley countryside.

The property was converted in the late 80s and now boasts generous living accommodation throughout, including two generous reception rooms, and impressive Mills & Scott country-style dining kitchen, and an Amdega conservatory just off the kitchen.

Take a look around:

1. Off Red Lees Road, Burnley

2. Off Red Lees Road, Burnley

Off Red Lees Road, Burnley

4. Off Red Lees Road, Burnley

Burnley