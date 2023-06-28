For sale: spectacular five-bedroom detached property in Gisburn Road, Blacko, complete with timber-clad chalet
Described by estate agents Athertons Property and Land as “the most spectacular home to come to the market in Pendle for many years” one look round this stunning five-bedroom detached property in Gisburn Road, Blacko, will show you why.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST
On the market for £1.895m. Admergill House boasts eight acres of pastureland and a chalet-type lodge which has previously been let out to holiday customers.
Take a look around.
