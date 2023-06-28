News you can trust since 1877
The inpressive front of the propertyThe inpressive front of the property
The inpressive front of the property

For sale: spectacular five-bedroom detached property in Gisburn Road, Blacko, complete with timber-clad chalet

Described by estate agents Athertons Property and Land as “the most spectacular home to come to the market in Pendle for many years” one look round this stunning five-bedroom detached property in Gisburn Road, Blacko, will show you why.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

On the market for £1.895m. Admergill House boasts eight acres of pastureland and a chalet-type lodge which has previously been let out to holiday customers.

Take a look around.

A stunning space

1. Stunning

A stunning space Photo: s

South facing, the plentiful windows create a very light and sumptuous living area

2. Light

South facing, the plentiful windows create a very light and sumptuous living area Photo: s

The hand painted kitchen is a fully fitted bespoke Kevin Roper designed room with central island

3. Kitchen

The hand painted kitchen is a fully fitted bespoke Kevin Roper designed room with central island Photo: s

Elegant living room

4. Plush

Elegant living room Photo: s

