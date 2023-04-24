For sale: spacious five-bedroom detached home in Burnley
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive self-built home in Higher Howorth Fold, Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
On the market with Keenans, the five-bedroom detached home is inviting offers in the region of £475,000.
With an abundance of indoor and outdoor space and nestled into the wonderful countryside down a quiet lane, this outstanding property is well worth seeing.
Take a look around.
