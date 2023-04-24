News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
23 minutes ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
14 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
17 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
18 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
19 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
The front of the propertyThe front of the property
The front of the property

For sale: spacious five-bedroom detached home in Burnley

Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive self-built home in Higher Howorth Fold, Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

On the market with Keenans, the five-bedroom detached home is inviting offers in the region of £475,000.

With an abundance of indoor and outdoor space and nestled into the wonderful countryside down a quiet lane, this outstanding property is well worth seeing.

Take a look around.

Spacious kitchen diner

1. Spacious

Spacious kitchen diner Photo: S

Photo Sales
Living room

2. Comfortable

Living room Photo: S

Photo Sales
Bathroom

3. Bathroom

Bathroom Photo: S

Photo Sales
Summer house in the back garden

4. Summer house

Summer house in the back garden Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Burnley