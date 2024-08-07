Front of the cottageFront of the cottage
For sale: recently renovated three-bedroom cottage in Cliviger

By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:34 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this charming cottage in Burnley Road, Cliviger.

On the market with Fradella and Bell for £225,000, this beautiful three-bed cottage has been recently renovated exudes a blend of originality and rustic elegance.

Take a look around.

Living room

1. Living room

Living room Photo: s

Breakfast kitchen

2. Breakfast kitchen

Breakfast kitchen Photo: s

Breakfast kitchen

3. Breakfast kitchen

Breakfast kitchen Photo: s

Double bedroom

4. Double bedroom

Double bedroom Photo: s

