For sale: no chain four-bedroom early Victorian house with late Georgian features

By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Apr 2025, 22:45 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this historic house in Halifax Road, Briercliffe.

On the market with Hilton and Horsfall for offers in the region of £459,950 this elegant and historically significant home, Hill End House, has been lovingly restored and beautifully presented.

Once the home of the Smith family – pioneers of the local textile industry – this hidden gem of a property boasts a wealth of period features within a much-improved home.

Take a look around.

