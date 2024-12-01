On the market with Fardella and Bell for offers in excess of £625,000 Horse Hill Bungalow has the perfect blend of rural tranquillity, modern convenience.
Take a look around.
1 / 3
On the market with Fardella and Bell for offers in excess of £625,000 Horse Hill Bungalow has the perfect blend of rural tranquillity, modern convenience.
Take a look around.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.