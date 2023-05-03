For sale: impressive four-bedroom detached home in Ightenhill area of Burnley
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive four-bedroom detached family home in Cumbrian Way, Ightenhill.
By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd May 2023
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:38 BST
On the market with Keenans for £425,000 and nestled within the heart of the desirable Ightenhill area of Burnley, the property flows with spacious interiors offering versatile living solutions ideal for a growing family.
Take a look around.
