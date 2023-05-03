News you can trust since 1877
For sale: impressive four-bedroom detached home in Ightenhill area of Burnley

Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive four-bedroom detached family home in Cumbrian Way, Ightenhill.

By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:38 BST

On the market with Keenans for £425,000 and nestled within the heart of the desirable Ightenhill area of Burnley, the property flows with spacious interiors offering versatile living solutions ideal for a growing family.

Take a look around.

Lounge

1. Comfortable

Lounge Photo: S

Kitchen

2. Spacious

Kitchen Photo: S

Bathroom

3. Bathroom

Bathroom Photo: S

Garden

4. Space

Garden Photo: S

