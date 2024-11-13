De Table Mews, RibchesterDe Table Mews, Ribchester
For sale: historic three-bedroom cottage in Ribchester on the banks of the River Ribble

By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:36 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this exceptional three-bedroom cottage in Ribchester.

De Table Mews is of local historical importance and there are many records dating back to 1786.

The rivate gated development is subdivided into six homes with each property in including its own stretch of the River Ribble, enabling you to fish from your own river bank.

It is on the market with Athertons Property and Land for offers in the region of £565,000. Take a look around.

