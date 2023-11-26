News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
ExteriorExterior
Exterior

For sale: historic former estate workers' cottage in Holden, Bolton-by-Bowland, Ribble Valley

Our property spotlight today falls on this unique property in the history and evolution of Holden; a tiny hamlet next to Bolton by Bowland.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT

Having remained within the ownership of the same family for over 100 years, the two former estate workers cottages in an idyllic spot between the brook and farmland, stands proudly at the entrance to Holden Clough House.

It is on the market with Anderton Bosonnet for £375,000.

Take a look around.

Exterior

1. Historic

Exterior Photo: s

Photo Sales
Living room

2. Living room

Living room Photo: s

Photo Sales
Kitchen diner

3. Kitchen

Kitchen diner Photo: s

Photo Sales
Living room

4. Living room

Living room Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ribble ValleyBolton