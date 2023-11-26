For sale: historic former estate workers' cottage in Holden, Bolton-by-Bowland, Ribble Valley
Our property spotlight today falls on this unique property in the history and evolution of Holden; a tiny hamlet next to Bolton by Bowland.
By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Having remained within the ownership of the same family for over 100 years, the two former estate workers cottages in an idyllic spot between the brook and farmland, stands proudly at the entrance to Holden Clough House.
It is on the market with Anderton Bosonnet for £375,000.
Take a look around.
