Wheatley Lane Road, FenceWheatley Lane Road, Fence
Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

For sale: four-bedroom stonebuilt period house in Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Oct 2024, 22:07 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive four-bedroom stonebuilt property in Wheatley Lane Road, Fence.

On the market with Honeywell estate agents for £415,000 this substantial home offers beautiful four double-bedroomed living.

Take a look around.

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

1. Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

2. Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

3. Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

4. Wheatley Lane Road, Fence

Wheatley Lane Road, Fence Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice