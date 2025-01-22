Beeston Grove, ClitheroeBeeston Grove, Clitheroe
For sale: four-bedroom semi-detached townhouse in Clitheroe

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 14:19 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this stunning four-bedroom semi-detached townhouse in Clitheroe.

On the market with W&J Properties for £325,000 this superb home in Beeston Grove boasts stunning interiors that are modern with a neutral décor.

Take a look around.

