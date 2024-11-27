Ivy Bank, BarrowIvy Bank, Barrow
Ivy Bank, Barrow

For sale: four bedroom family home in Barrow, Ribble Valley

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:28 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this charming four bedroom home in Ivy Bank, Barrow.

On the market with Halstead Properties for offers over £500,000 benefits from spacious family living in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

Take a look around.

Ivy Bank, Barrow

1. Ivy Bank, Barrow

Ivy Bank, Barrow Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ivy Bank, Barrow

2. Ivy Bank, Barrow

Ivy Bank, Barrow Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ivy Bank, Barrow

3. Ivy Bank, Barrow

Ivy Bank, Barrow Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ivy Bank, Barrow

4. Ivy Bank, Barrow

Ivy Bank, Barrow Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ribble Valley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice