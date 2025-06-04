For sale: four-bedroom Edwardian semi-detached home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this magnificent four-bedroom Edwardian semi-detached home in Pasturegate Avenue, Burnley.

On the market with Purple Bricks for offers in the region of £529,000 this is a stunning and spacious three-storey home.

Take a look around.

Hill Crest, Pasturegate Avenue, Burnley, BB11 4DD

