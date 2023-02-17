News you can trust since 1877
For sale: Four-bedroom Burnley home up for sale with £265,000 price tag

Our weekend property spotlight takes us to the edge of Towneley Park where this beautiful detached home can be found.

By John Deehan
1 hour ago

The property in Mary Towneley Fold, Burnley, comes with a secure gated driveway, impressively sized garden, and an immaculate interior style.

Situated within close proximity to bus routes, local schools and amenities, it would ideally suit a growing family looking to up size.

Take a look for yourself:

