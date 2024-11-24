Springwood Road, BurnleySpringwood Road, Burnley
Springwood Road, Burnley

For sale: five-bedroom semi-detached house for sale in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 24th Nov 2024, 21:41 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive and spacious five-bedroom property in Burnley.

On the market with Keenans for offers over £269,950 this lovely home in Springwood Road benefits from an abundance of space.

Take a look around.

Springwood Road, Burnley

1. Springwood Road, Burnley

Springwood Road, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Springwood Road, Burnley

2. Springwood Road, Burnley

Springwood Road, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Springwood Road, Burnley

3. Springwood Road, Burnley

Springwood Road, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Springwood Road, Burnley

4. Springwood Road, Burnley

Springwood Road, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice