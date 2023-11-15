For sale: five-bedroom new home at Slaidburn Road, Waddington, Clitheroe
Our property spotlight today falls on this luxurious new build home in Waddington.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:59 GMT
The home, on the market with Fine and Country for £2m., is on a new development of four meticulously crafted five bedroom executive homes located just outside Waddington.
There is the opportunity for clients to choose their own internal finishes including kitchens and bathrooms which have been allocated a substantial budget.
Take a look around.
