Lydgate, BurnleyLydgate, Burnley
Lydgate, Burnley

For sale: Extended three-bedroom family home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:55 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this impressive three-bedroom extended family home in Lydgate, Burnley.

On the market with Entwistle Green for £220,000 this lovely home offers spacious and well-planned accommodation and a beautiful garden.

Take a look around.

Lydgate, Burnley

1. Lydgate, Burnley

Lydgate, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lydgate, Burnley

2. Lydgate, Burnley

Lydgate, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lydgate, Burnley

3. Lydgate, Burnley

Lydgate, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lydgate, Burnley

4. Lydgate, Burnley

Lydgate, Burnley Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice