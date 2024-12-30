Olde Back Lane, BurnleyOlde Back Lane, Burnley
Olde Back Lane, Burnley

For sale: executive five bedroom detached home in Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:10 GMT
Our property spotlight today falls on this superb five-bedroom detached home in Olde Beck Lane, Burnley.

On the market with Athertons for £675,000 this beautifully finished home over three floors sits in a generous private plot on the outskirts of Burnley.

Take a look around.

News you can trust since 1877
