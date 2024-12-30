For sale: executive five bedroom detached home in Burnley

On the market with Athertons for £675,000 this beautifully finished home over three floors sits in a generous private plot on the outskirts of Burnley.
1. Olde Back Lane, Burnley
Olde Back Lane, Burnley Photo: s
2. Olde Back Lane, Burnley
Olde Back Lane, Burnley Photo: s
3. Olde Back Lane, Burnley
Olde Back Lane, Burnley Photo: s
4. Olde Back Lane, Burnley
Olde Back Lane, Burnley Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.