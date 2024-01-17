For sale: exceptional four-bedroom detached home in Clitheroe
Our property spotlight today falls on this stunning four-bed detached home in Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
On the market with Anderson Bosonnet for £525,000 this home in Hopkins Close is by David Wilson Homes on the Fell facing western perimeter with outlooks to Waddow and Kemple End – one of the most desirable plots on this acclaimed and highly desirable development off Waddington Road.
