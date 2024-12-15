Pendle Avenue, ChatburnPendle Avenue, Chatburn
For sale: detached four-bedroom bungalow in Chatburn, Clitheroe

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Dec 2024, 21:26 BST
Our property spotlight today falls on this spacious detached bungalow on Pendle Avenue in the charming village of Chatburn, near Clitheroe.

On the market with Holdens for £750,000 the property also benefits from planning permission granted for the demolition and rebuild of the existing dwelling, along with the erection of an additional new dwelling.

