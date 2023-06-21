News you can trust since 1877
Aerial shot of the propertyAerial shot of the property
For sale: Characterful late 18th Century Grade 2 Listed three-bedroom property in Burnley

Our property spotlight today falls on this unique late 18th century property for sale in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

On the market with Keenans for offers in excess of £525,000, Little Fox Hall in Netherwood Road, Burnley, is quietly tucked away in superbly landscaped walled and fenced gardens with ponds, mature trees, shrubs, flower borders, wildflower area, small orchard, gated kennel run and the imposing 'Old Chapel Ruins.'

It also boasts a stunning orangery with views of the garden.

Take a look.

A view of the home and gardens

1. Beautiful

A view of the home and gardens

Period dining room

2. Character

Period dining room

Bathroom

3. Bathroom

Bathroom

An arched view of the orangery and garden

4. Views

An arched view of the orangery and garden

