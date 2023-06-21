For sale: Characterful late 18th Century Grade 2 Listed three-bedroom property in Burnley
Our property spotlight today falls on this unique late 18th century property for sale in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
On the market with Keenans for offers in excess of £525,000, Little Fox Hall in Netherwood Road, Burnley, is quietly tucked away in superbly landscaped walled and fenced gardens with ponds, mature trees, shrubs, flower borders, wildflower area, small orchard, gated kennel run and the imposing 'Old Chapel Ruins.'
It also boasts a stunning orangery with views of the garden.
Take a look.
Page 1 of 3