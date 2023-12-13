For sale: Characterful family-sized home in Colne on the market with £394,950 price tag
Offer in the region of £394,950 are being sought for this three-bedroom semi-detached home in Colne.
By John Deehan
Published 13th Dec 2023, 13:36 GMT
Greenfield House, situated up a quiet lane on the outskirts of the town, is described as a “characterful” family-sized property that is full of history.
Scroll down to take a look around the house, which is on the market with estate agents Hilton & Horsfall.
1 / 4