For rent in Burnley: Stylish flat located in the old Lava and Ignite nightclub building now on the market

A two-bedroom contemporary flat in the heart of Burnley town centre has been made available to rent for £895 a month.
By John Deehan
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

The letting is located in the Foundry – a Grade II listed building, and former home to Lava and Ignite nightclub, that was transformed into a number of luxury apartments three years ago.

Featuring open stonework throughout, along with plenty of original character, the flat boasts a top floor location, two large double bedrooms, a stylish open plan kitchen, spacious living area and stunning bathroom.

There is a secure gated entrance, lifts to all floors, and a private underground parking space available at an additional charge.

To book a viewing, contact the Lettings Cloud on 01282 691223.

