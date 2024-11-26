Family Finds Dream Home with Miller Homes' Part Exchange Scheme

Buying a new home can be a big step, especially when juggling the sale of an existing property.

But for Francesca and Adrian McGowan, moving to their spacious new home at Miller Homes’ ‘The Calders’ development in Burnley, was a smooth, stress-free experience, thanks to Miller Homes' Part Exchange scheme.

Francesca, a quality assurance specialist, and Adrian, a bus driver, were looking to move into a new home but wanted a quicker, more straightforward selling process. After exploring other options, they chose to part exchange with Miller Homes, a decision they say transformed the moving process. “Miller made us an offer and covered our estate agent fees, so it really took the hassle out of selling,” says Francesca. “Plus, they added in extras like turf, fencing, and an upgraded kitchen, so it felt like a fair deal all around.”

Beyond the financial perks, the support from Miller Homes’ sales team gave the McGowans peace of mind during the transition. The couple praises the team for their consistent communication and transparency throughout the process. “The sales team were fantastic,” Adrian says. “They explained everything to us, step by step, and gave us access to their tracking app so we could see exactly where we were in the process. It made everything feel so much easier.”

The McGowans were drawn to The Calders development for its spacious layouts and inviting design, but they found the little details made it feel like home. “We’d looked at other developments, but the reclaimed stone exterior and the large grey windows on this house really caught our eye. It’s unique and has such a warm, welcoming feel,” Francesca explains.

Inside, the couple found everything they were looking for. With large, airy rooms and natural light flooding in, the house offered the perfect blend of space and comfort. “I work from home, so having a dedicated office space was a must,” Francesca adds. “The layout here was perfect for that. Compared to other new builds, the rooms felt much more spacious and comfortable.”

Settling into The Calders, the McGowans have discovered even more to love about the area. Moving just 15 minutes from their previous home, they found the development to be both convenient and community focused. “It’s a really family-friendly neighbourhood with great neighbours,” says Adrian. “The bus stop is nearby, which is ideal for my commute, and our son’s school is only a short drive away.”

The McGowans say that they were initially cautious of the process, but their experience with Miller Homes was overwhelmingly positive. “I’d heard all kinds of opinions, but our house has been fantastic,” Francesca explains. “When there was an issue with the kitchen colour before we moved in, Miller sorted it out within a week. They took care of every detail, which really shows they care about quality.”

Reflecting on the journey, the McGowans feel the Part Exchange scheme was the perfect fit for their situation. “Part exchange gave us the security we needed,” says Francesca. “We didn’t have to worry about a buyer dropping out or delays with our sale. It took away all the pressure and allowed us to just focus on moving.”

Adrian agrees, adding, “I’d recommend it to anyone who’s struggling to sell or wants a quicker, more straightforward move. Miller Homes really made it possible for us to get into the right home without the usual headaches.”

For those considering part exchange, Francesca has simple advice: “Don’t let people discourage you. Part exchange with Miller Homes gave us everything we wanted, and we’re so glad we went for it. It’s a great way to make a move easier, especially with a builder you can trust.”

The McGowans’ experience highlights how Miller Homes’ Part Exchange scheme can offer a straightforward path to homeownership, with quality, support, and added incentives along the way.

For more on Miller Homes’ Part Exchange scheme, or to find out more about the last few homes remaining at The Calders development, visit the Miller Homes website.