On the market for offers in the region of £500,000 with Purplebricks, this stunning four-bedroom detached family home is located in a highly sought-after modern development in Clitheroe, offering luxury and convenience in a prime location.

The property is not only close to excellent Ribble Valley schools, the serene Edisford River, and scenic countryside walks, but is has also been thoughtfully upgraded by discerning owners, creating a beautiful, flowing living space with an open-plan dining kitchen and a versatile converted garage, which would be ideal for a home office.

Inside, the ground floor features a spacious family lounge with a charming bay window and an electric fireplace, while bi-fold doors open to the dining kitchen, which leads to the spacious private garden to the rear.

The high-end kitchen includes integrated appliances, with a separate utility room for added convenience, while upstairs there are four double bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite. Outside, the property offers a block-paved driveway, a front lawn, and a spacious rear garden perfect for outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

