Classic with a veneer of modernity: astounding four-bed home with stunning garden up for sale
As the estate agents say, this home offers a mixture of ‘traditional features with a modern twist’.
By Jack Marshall
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:18 am
On the market for £699,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this four-bed Higher Wheelton property boasts a welcoming reception hallway with original timber staircase, a dual-aspect reception room, a second reception room with wood-burner, a fitted kitchen leading through to the family room with underfloor heating and a sound system, a utility, spacious bedrooms, and gardens with sprawling lawns and stunning views. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 4