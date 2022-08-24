Check out these 12 properties you can rent for £750 per month or less in the Burnley area currently available on Zoopla
As the cost of living crisis bites, Burnley families may well be looking to downsize to reduce their monthly rent payment.
By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:56 pm
Having skimmed through Zoopla, it’s clear there are a number of lovely properties available to rent in Burnley for £750 per month or less.
Here’s a selection of them.
For more details on all the properties shown here, visit zoopla.co.uk
Page 1 of 3