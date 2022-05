On the market for £700,000 with Forbes, this four-bed detached home in Whittle-le-Woods features half-an-acre of private gardens, a spacious hallway entrance, a feature glass staircase, a formal lounge with sandstone fireplace, an open-plan kitchen with island, dining room, a conservatory overlooking the gardens which themselves boast a a patio area, a master with walk-in wardrobe, and a detached double garage. Take a look around...