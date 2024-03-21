Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed development site, which is located on Villiers Street in the Barclay Hills area, sits on a former housing estate that was demolished just over 20 years ago.

The properties will be a mixture of bungalows and 2 and 3-bedroom houses, with private gardens and access to parking and electric charging points. All properties will be available for affordable rent and Rent to Buy.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the latest development by Calico Homes in the South-West area of Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will cost around £5.5m, and this is being funded by Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency.

Wendy Malone, group director of property at Calico Homes said: “We’re extremely excited to be putting forward proposals for news homes in an area we have continued to invest in. The area has had recent issues with ASB in which we have been working with Burnley Borough Council to resolve. We believe this proposed development will continue our efforts to improve the area.”

This is the latest development by Calico Homes in the South-West area of Burnley, with construction under way on Kinross Street, which will see 61 affordable homes completed later this year.

In addition to its new home developments, Calico Homes is also investing £25m. improving its existing homes across the Burnley and Padiham borough over a five-year period. A survey by tenants has determined which type of work will be carried out to existing homes.