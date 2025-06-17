Stylish Burnley one bedroom flat with parking and no onward chain on the market for £62,500 | Purplebricks

Modern one-bed with parking and no onward chain for sale in Burnley

Located just minutes from Burnley town centre, this one-bedroom ground floor flat is listed for £62,500. With modern interiors, allocated parking and no onward chain, it’s an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, investors, or those seeking low-maintenance living in a convenient location.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

1 bedroom flat | Purplebricks

Inside, the property offers a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen area with contemporary fittings, a bright double bedroom, and a stylish bathroom.

The flat is move-in ready and benefits from double glazing, electric heating, and well-maintained communal areas. Outside, there's an allocated parking space plus visitor parking.

This home is one of dozens available in Burnley on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-burnley .

At a glance

