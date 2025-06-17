Stylish Burnley one bedroom flat with parking and no onward chain on the market for £62,500

Stylish Burnley one bedroom flat with parking and no onward chain on the market for £62,500placeholder image
Stylish Burnley one bedroom flat with parking and no onward chain on the market for £62,500 | Purplebricks

Modern one-bed with parking and no onward chain for sale in Burnley

Located just minutes from Burnley town centre, this one-bedroom ground floor flat is listed for £62,500. With modern interiors, allocated parking and no onward chain, it’s an ideal opportunity for first-time buyers, investors, or those seeking low-maintenance living in a convenient location.

1 bedroom flatplaceholder image
1 bedroom flat | Purplebricks

Inside, the property offers a spacious open-plan lounge and kitchen area with contemporary fittings, a bright double bedroom, and a stylish bathroom.

The flat is move-in ready and benefits from double glazing, electric heating, and well-maintained communal areas. Outside, there's an allocated parking space plus visitor parking.

At a glance

  • This one-bedroom ground floor flat in Burnley is listed for £62,500
  • Features include an open-plan lounge/kitchen, double bedroom, and modern bathroom
  • Allocated parking space and visitor parking
  • Well-presented throughout and sold with no onward chain
  • Ideal for first-time buyers, investors or those seeking a low-maintenance home

