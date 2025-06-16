Burnley and Padiham house prices: The areas seeing the biggest rises – and sharpest drops

Using ONS data, we’ve taken a look at how prices have shifted across the borough between September 2023 and September 2024:
1. Burnley and Padiham house prices
The neighbourhoods across Burnley and Padiham seeing the biggest rises – and sharpest drops in house prices Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Central Burnley & Daneshouse.
Property prices dropped by 2.54% from £69,000 to £67,250 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Queensgate
Property prices dropped by 13.61% from £84,500 to £73,000 between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
4. Bank Hall and Fulledge. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Property prices stayed the same (£80,000) between September 2023 and September 2024. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard