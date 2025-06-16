Burnley and Padiham house prices: The areas seeing the biggest rises – and sharpest drops

While some neighbourhoods in Burnley have seen strong growth in house prices in recent time, others have experienced a dip.

Using ONS data, we’ve taken a look at how prices have shifted across the borough between September 2023 and September 2024:

The neighbourhoods across Burnley and Padiham seeing the biggest rises – and sharpest drops in house prices

1. Burnley and Padiham house prices

The neighbourhoods across Burnley and Padiham seeing the biggest rises – and sharpest drops in house prices

Property prices dropped by 2.54% from £69,000 to £67,250 between September 2023 and September 2024.

2. Central Burnley & Daneshouse.

Property prices dropped by 2.54% from £69,000 to £67,250 between September 2023 and September 2024.

Property prices dropped by 13.61% from £84,500 to £73,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

3. Queensgate

Property prices dropped by 13.61% from £84,500 to £73,000 between September 2023 and September 2024.

Property prices stayed the same (£80,000) between September 2023 and September 2024.

4. Bank Hall and Fulledge.

Property prices stayed the same (£80,000) between September 2023 and September 2024.

