Breathtaking 19th century Peak District farmhouse with underfloor heating, classic features, and pair of holiday cottages yours for £1.75m

This wonderful home is named Blakelow Farmhouse and dates back to 1820.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:01 pm
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:02 pm

On the market for £1.75m with Savills, this sprawling Matlock farmhouse consists of a period three-storey farmhouse as well as two cottages currently used as 5* holiday rentals. This stunning piece of real estate features an entrance hallway with wood flooring, a home office/snug with log burner, a dining room with exposed beams, a family sitting room with fireplace, a breakfast kitchen with island and underfloor heating, a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en suite, a courtyard off which stand the two cottages, and almost eight acres of land. Take a look around...

