If you’ve not got an air fryer yet, where have you been? If you’re ready to see if this appliance lives up to the hype, now’s the time to buy one, as Amazon Prime Day includes some great deals from the big names. Whether you’re buying your first air fryer or upgrading, we’ve got the lowdown on all the best offers on the market.

Ninja

When you think of an air fryer, most people will think Ninja, and wait until you see what they’ve got on offer on Amazon Prime Day.

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer. | Amazon UK

The Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer 3.8L is a six-in-one appliance: you can air fry, grill, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate. It includes a large grill plate and digital probe, and comes in copper and black - so will look stylish in your kitchen. It claims to save 45% on your energy bill - and its parts are dishwasher safe. It’s got a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon - although it’s only got 135 reviews - but those that have bought it love the quality, ease of use, appearance and ease of cleaning.

There’s a 43% discount and it’s available for £169.99 today (RRP: £299.99) - so if you’re on the market for an air fryer/grill, seriously consider the Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer.

Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker | Amazon UK

Also on offer is the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker, Air Fryer and Multi Cooker, 5.7L.

This one offers steam air fry, steam bake, steam, grill, air fry, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/sauté, slow cook and ‘Speedi meals’; which is a setting which cooks a three-part meal for up to four people (base, vegetables and protein) in 15 minutes.

This product also has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon with just over 140 reviews, with one shopper calling it ‘an absolute miracle’ and another saying ‘I rarely switch my oven on anymore, I cook everything in the Ninja’. So if you’re looking for a versatile, everything-in-one solution, this might be the product for you.

For Amazon Prime Day it’s 45% off - you can buy it today for £139.99 (RRP: £254.99).

Amazon UK

If your heart is set on a Ninja but it’s capacity you’re after, don’t miss this deal on the Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi Cooker, 7.5L. You can feed up to six people, easily fitting a 3kg chicken inside. It’s an electric pressure cooker and air fryer, with combi-steam, slow cook, bake and grill settings, and it’s 35% off at £199.99 (RRP: £309.99).

Philips

Well-known appliance producer Philips also has a range of air fryers on the market, and is slashing its prices in half especially for Amazon Prime Day.

The Philips Airfryer 3000 Series XL, 6.2L is a 14-in-1 air fryer. Philips says you can cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven, and it’s got an extra-large capacity to serve up to five people.

It has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, and shoppers love the extra capacity it offers, plus the value for money, as it’s a bit cheaper than some of the more well-known air fryer brands.

If you’re looking for a larger capacity in your air fryer, then this Philips fryer might be for you. It’s 55% off at £89.99 during Amazon Prime Day (RRP: £199.99).

Amazon UK

Its smaller counterpart, the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series L, 4.1L includes a touch screen with seven preset programs, which include frozen snacks, fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled vegetables.

With a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, shoppers like how it looks, and said it isn’t too big and imposing. The quality and lack of noise is also praised.

Tefal

Tefal is also making an impact in the air fryer market, with well-rated products and bargain prices.

If you don’t want to spend more than £50 on an air fryer - this might be the one for you. The Tefal Easy Fry Max Digital Air Fryer, 5L is a ten-in-one fryer, with extra crisp and dehydrate options. Its non-stick and dishwasher safe and shoppers say they love the performance, size and cleanability of the air fryer. It’s on offer with 58% off at a cut-price of £49.99 (RRP: £119.99).

Amazon UK

If you want to up the capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2in1 Digital Dual Air Fryer & Grill, 6.5L has two drawers so it’s big enough to feed the family. It’s an air fryer and grill, with eight pre-set modes for different dishes. It’s easy cleaning with dishwasher safe parts - always a winner - and it’s got a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon from more than 2,500 reviews.

There’s big savings here - this one is 61% off at £69.99 (RRP: £179.99).

And you can size up again, with the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer, 8.3L - it’s got two drawers and has air fry, extra crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate options.

Tower

Tower is another well-known air fryer brand, with a lower price point to Ninja but with great reviews.

Amazon UK

The Tower T17101 Vortx 7-in-1 Air Fryer, 7L has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon and it boasts a combo-cooking mode, where the appliance alternates between steaming and air frying for what it says are ‘unique results’.

Many shoppers talk about the value for money, and one said: “Overall for the price I paid and the size of the cooking compartment I think it's excellent value in my opinion.”

Others like the viewing window and the steam cleaning function. It also claims to save you 70% off on your energy bill compared to a conventional oven. You can bag one today for 52% off at £71.39 (RRP: £149.99),

Amazon UK

And for the largest-capacity air fryer we’ve seen, you can buy the Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer, 11L. It has a rotisserie feature, alongside air fry, bake, roast, etc, and it’s big enough to cook several different items for a family meal.

It’s got a good 4.6 out of 5 rating on Amazon, and buyers like that it’s easy to use and large enough to cook several items for a family of four. You an buy it today for 51% off with a special price of £67.99 (RRP: £139.99).

