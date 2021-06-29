Attractive four-bed character farmhouse with modern kitchen, impeccable finish, and beautiful gardens on the market for £575,000
Little Firs Fold is a stunning home.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £575,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this four-bed detached home in Leyland is attractive character farmhouse with three reception rooms, bucolic gardens to the rear, a garage, a home office/gym, wonderful modern kitchen, and breathtaking finish throughout. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 5