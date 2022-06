On the market for £1.3m with Armitstead Barnett, this three-storey four-bed home in Chatburn in the Ribble Valley features a long sweeping driveway, a timber-panelled entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen with utility room, two sitting rooms with stone fireplaces, an orangery, a master bedroom with dressing area and en suite as well as a sun terrace, a detached garage, and manicured gardens boasting a firepit and barbeque. Take a look around...