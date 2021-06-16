Astonishing and historic six-bed Clitheroe home with dining hall, original features, and prominent setting on the market for £900,000

On the market for £900,000 with Anderton Bosonnet, this charming six-bed period detached home in Clitheroe sits within the historic town centre conservation area and features panoramic views, an elegant dining hall, a living room with corner bay window, a gorgeous kitchen/diner, a master bedroom with dressing room, a family bathroom with underfloor heating, a self-contained one-bed flat, courtyard, garage, cellar, and gardens. Take a look around...