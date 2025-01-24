All 39 of the North West districts ranked on average house price including Manchester, Liverpool & Blackpool

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:54 BST

Here’s every district in the North West ranked based on how expensive it is to buy a home in each area.

The price of housing is a hot-button topic in the UK, with property prices, mortgage rates, and the swindling rate of home-owners amongst younger age groups all issues which receive plenty of national attention.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

With that in mind, we’ve trawled through some of the latest data released by Zoopla to compile a list of every district in the North West ranked based on how expensive it is to buy property in each area.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Including districts across Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside, and Greater Manchester, this is the comprehensive list.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

The rankings are based on the average house price in each area - the complete list is as follows...

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

Trafford District (B) £349,100

1. Trafford District (B) £349,100

Trafford District (B) £349,100 | Google

Photo Sales
South Lakeland District £313,900

2. South Lakeland District £313,900

South Lakeland District £313,900 | Google

Photo Sales
Stockport District (B) £288,000

3. Stockport District (B) £ 288,000

Stockport District (B) £288,000 | Google

Photo Sales
Ribble Valley District (B) £ 287,900

4. Ribble Valley District (B) £ 287,900

Ribble Valley District (B) £ 287,900 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Greater ManchesterLiverpoolBlackpoolNorth WestHousingMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice