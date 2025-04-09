Charming Accrington cottage with views of the Rossendale Hills up for grabs
If you’ve been dreaming of a peaceful country retreat with all the comforts of modern living, this two-bedroom cottage in Stonefold could be your perfect match.
Tucked away in a quaint hamlet just outside Accrington, this beautifully converted former barn offers stunning countryside views, deceptively spacious interiors and a garden plot ideal for lazy weekends outdoors. It’s up for sale now for offers over £290,000.
Inside, the ground floor blends rustic charm with stylish touches. A cosy lounge welcomes you with its striking multi-fuel burner and cottage-style décor. From there, double doors lead into a standout kitchen-diner—fully kitted out with modern appliances and plenty of room for entertaining. Whether it’s Sunday roasts or wine nights with friends, this space can handle it all.
Upstairs, the layout keeps things roomy and relaxed. The master bedroom is a real showstopper with generous dimensions, while the second bedroom easily fits a double too—perfect for guests or growing families. The bathroom is fully updated with contemporary fixtures, tastefully finished in calm, neutral tones.
But the real charm is outside. Set against the rolling backdrop of the Rossendale Hills, the garden plot is perfect for relaxing or hosting outdoors. There’s off-road parking too, adding to the convenience.
You’re just a short drive from Accrington and major transport links, but in this tucked-away corner, it really does feel like rural bliss.
At a glance
- Address: Lower Stone Fold, Accrington, BB5 2DR
- Price: Offers over £290,000
- Tenure: Freehold
- Council Tax Band: C
- Bedrooms: Two spacious doubles
- Bathroom: One modern family bathroom
- Reception Rooms: Large lounge with multi-fuel burner
- Kitchen: Open-plan kitchen/diner with integrated appliances
- Outside: Generous garden plot with south-facing views
- Parking: Off-road parking included
You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Stonefold don’t hang around for long.