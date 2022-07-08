Kelly Haworth from Lancashire has made the top three shortlist for the ‘Budget’ category of the competition with her entry, ‘The Potting Shed’.

Following 2021’s record numbers, Cuprinol’s Shed of the Year 2022 has seen equally fierce competition, with 260 entries, from amateur to veteran shed enthusiasts alike, vying for a spot in this year’s list of finalists.

Amongst the creations are inviting home pubs, nature escapes, functional workshops, state-of-the-art eco-friendly designs, and Kelly’s pastel perfection entry which is inspired by her love of upcycling and repuprosing.

To be in for the chance to win, shed enthusiasts submitted their creations to one of seven categories: Budget, Cabin/Summerhouse, Lockdown, Nature’s Haven, Pub/Entertainment, Unexpected/Unique, and Workshop/Studio.

Three entrants from each category have been carefully selected for the shortlist, and are now in the running for £1,000 in prize money, a plaque, and £100-worth of Cuprinol products.

Shortisted Lancastrian Kelly said: “The potting shed was a real labour of love! Made mostly from old doors, pallet wood & recycled materials, with a little imagination and a tiny budget, my husband and I created something quite unique for our Allotment. In a 2m x 3m space we have a small kitchen area, an off grid bathroom, potting area & tool store. It was a fun project that I shared with my followers on Instagram (ohhomelygirl) which encouraged some of my followers to start collecting doors too! It’s been lovely to see people creating their own DIY potting sheds.”

Along with 21 other shed shed enthusiasts from across the UK, Kelly is now at the helm of the British public, who can vote for their favourite shed from the different categories.

The Potting Shed is inspired by Kelly’s love of upcycling and repurposing, and is ready to be filled with plants for next year’s garden.

Impressed with this year’s entries, head judge and founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox said: “We’ve seen some first-of-their-kind designs, making it nearly impossible to whittle down to just three from each category. One great thing that has come from successive lockdowns is how much it has inspired people’s creativity, and it’s great that this has been channelled into the design of their own little escapes.

“These past years, more than ever, have shown just how much a role our gardens and sheds can play in our lives and the different ways they can be used. It’s been great to see shed enthusiasts old and new come up with some truly fantastic ideas, which we hope will inspire the next generation of shed enthusiasts.”

Voting is open from now until July 15 (next Friday); to find out more about each finalist, and cast a vote, visit https://www.readersheds.co.uk/

Kelly's shed is made almost entirely of second hand doors.

The shortlist for the Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2022 competition is as follows:

-Budget: Kate Seeger, Julie Ward, and Kelly Haworth.

-Cabin/Summerhouse: Sarah Anderson, Angela Huggett, and Rachel Carpenter.

-Lockdown : Alan Bremner, Rebecca Cariad, and Mark Beresford.

-Nature’s Haven: Glenn Robert George, Laura Montgomery, and Simon Jones.

-Pub/Entertainment: Dean Scoggins, Andrew Tittensor, and Clare Davies.

- Unexpected/ Unique: Jane Dorner, The Jenner Trust, and Janet Raven.