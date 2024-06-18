From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to quaint villages surrounded by countryside, there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Lancashire.

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us...

In the mood for a bit more reminiscing? Take a look at a few of our recent retro pieces...

2 . Poulton-le-Fylde Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Leyland Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!" | Google Photo Sales

4 . Great Harwood Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses." | Google Photo Sales