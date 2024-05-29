On average, across the country, homeowners have seen a £159,894 increase in the value of their property over the two decades since January 2004, according to Purplebricks research.

Lancashire as a whole has seen house prices go up by 117% since 2004 when the price was just £85,934.

Blackpool has fared the worst. In fact compared to the rest of the UK, Blackpool has seen the least hike in house prices with just a 58% difference of £48,630 in the last 20 years. Wyre wasn’t too far behind.

At the top end of the scale in our county is Pendle which has seen a massive 160% hike in average house prices since 2004.

See how the rest of our county fared as we look at Blackburn and Darwen, Blackpool, Burnley, Chorley, Fylde, Lancashire West, Lancaster, Preston, Ribble Valley, Ribble South, Pendle, Rossendale, Wigan and Wyre.

1 . House prices over time in Lancashire House prices over time in Lancashire Photo Sales