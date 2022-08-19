The Rightmove monthly House Price Index shows prices down 1.3% in the month to £365,173 (-£4,795):

But prices usually drop in August, and this 1.3% drop is on a par with the average August drop over the past 10 years, says Rightmove.

The index reveals the average cost of a property in the North West is currently £251,402 but we’ve taken a look at what you can buy in Burnley if your budget doesn’t meet the regional average.

We’ve found 10 very different homes which will appeal to all sorts of tastes but which share one thing in common… they’re all priced under £150,000.

Here’s to happy house hunting if you’re in the market for a new home.

2. Todmorden Road, Burnley. Price: offers in excess of £130,000. This cosy home features a generous sitting room, wooden floors and large windows, a formal dining room, three bedrooms, and a garden with a decked area and paved suntrap courtyard. Marketed by Strike (nationwide). Call: 03339 392128

3. Victoria Road, Padiham. Price: offers in excess of £125,000. This well presented two-bed, garden-fronted terraced property boasts an entrance vestibule, a generous lounge, a newly-fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a walled garden. Marketed by Duckworths Estate Agents, 24 Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 1HH. Call: 01282 953027

4. Downham Grove, Burnley. Price: £125,000. An immaculate two bedroom mid-terrace family home, this property features a spacious lounge with gas log burner, a conservatory, two double bedrooms, and a modern bathroom with three piece white suite. Marketed by Purplebricks, Suite 7 First Floor Cranmore Drive Shirley Solihull B90 4RZ. Call: 02475 060296

5. Rosehill Road, Burnley. Price: up for auction with a guide price of £125,000 Set across three floors, this home has been recently renovated and features two downstairs reception rooms, a contemporary kitchen space with underfloor heating, large bedrooms, and low-maintenance garden spaces both to front and rear. Marketed by Purplebricks, Suite 7 First Floor Cranmore Drive Shirley Solihull B90 4RZ. Call: 02475 060296