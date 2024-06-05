Nathalie Leenknecht, Master of Orange at Tropicana.

The UK’s most loved and best tasting juice brand, Tropicana, has announced that it has insured the tastebuds of its Master of Orange, Nathalie Leenknecht, for £1 million as the brand reveals that they are just as rare and critical as those of a sommelier.

With the average Brit drinking 104 glasses of orange juice every year and Tropicana being the most loved orange juice brand, it’s clear that Nathalie’s tastebuds are integral to the palettes of the nation’s orange juice drinkers.

Regarded as a supertaster, where the person experiences the flavours and aromas of any given food or meal more intensely, in this case, oranges, Nathalie is best placed to ensure every glass of Tropicana is a good as the last. So, the brand is lifting the lid on the quality and care that goes into making every glass of its signature juice and giving one lucky winner the chance to learn from the master herself and create a signature blend of their own.

A process which requires much more than just pressing an orange, the brand has revealed that the craft behind its orange juice is so intricate, that it is comparable to the expert process of wine-making.

From hiring ‘’Grove Whisperers’’ to babysit the trees in Brazil to raise the tastiest oranges, to sourcing designated pickers to hand-select and wash each individual orange, to ensuring the colour of the juice is taken into consideration for the perfect flavour, every part of the process is handled with precision to guarantee the best tasting juice.

As part of Nathalie’s Master of Orange role, she carefully selects the best four oranges out of 60 different varietals which are then masterfully crafted and blended to give a refreshing taste which is as close as it can get to the flavour of a real orange without squeezing your own. A process that has led to Brits revealing over a quarter (21%) of the nation saying orange juice is their favourite type of fruit juice.

Crucially, it’s Nathalie’s tastebuds that make her an expert at her job, and with 20 years of experience in food and juice science and development, they are key to ensuring that each juice is made to deliver the same recognisable

Tropicana quality taste every time. Recognising the most important asset to the innovation of its juice, the brand has taken the decision to safeguard Nathalie’s tastebuds, enabling her to continue creating its signature juice for years to come.

What’s more, to celebrate the UK’s love for orange juice, Tropicana is inviting one lucky orange juice enthusiast down to the factory in Belgium, to create their very own juice concept and learn how to make the nation’s best tasting juice.

Nathalie Leenknecht, Master of Orange at Tropicana said: ‘‘This is now my 19th year working for Tropicana, and I am honoured that the brand has taken the extra step to insure my tastebuds, which have enabled me to develop the best quality juice for so many years. There is so much intricacy and technique myself and the team put into every batch of Tropicana to become ‘THAT’ juice we all know and love, so I am delighted to give someone the opportunity to experience this firsthand.’’