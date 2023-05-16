Sarah Rampley’s vegan inspired cottage pie recipe was entered into the national Slimming World cookery competition and she was awarded sixth place out of over 2,000 entries. She received £100 worth of shopping vouchers and a Slimming World goody bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had prepared the black bean and puy lentil shepherd’s pie during the Barrowford group’s February cook-off, when they create dishes based on ‘free food’ which is low in calories so Slimming World members can eat as much of it as they like. Each group chooses their favourite recipe and the winner is entered into the national contest.

Sarah Rampley’s vegan inspired cottage pie recipe was entered into the national Slimming World cookery competition and she was awarded sixth place out of over 2,000 entries.

Barrowford Slimming World Consultant Janet Barnes said: “The members loved it as it was jam-packed full of ‘free food’ which is unlimited to eat, and the different flavours were delicious, so tasty and filling and really simple to make.

“I just couldn’t believe it when I received the phone call from our Slimming World Head Office to be told Sarah had come in the top 10 in the national Free Food February competition. Coming sixth in a national competition is absolutely fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah, who attends the Barrowford group at St Thomas’ Church where she has lost three stone, said: “Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

“I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty free foods which you do not need to weigh, count or measure.”