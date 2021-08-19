Drink anyone?

These are the 9 best pubs in Burnley, according to Google reviews

The high street might have had its difficulties over the last few years, but Burnley's pub scene is definitely alive and kicking.

By Kelvin Stuttard
From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

These are the 9 bars with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. The New Brew’m Pub

11 St James's Row, Burnley BB11 1DR | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (113 Google reviews) "A lovely pub for lovely people."

2. Crooked Billet Worsthorne

1 Smith St, Worsthorne, Burnley BB10 3NQ1 Smith St, Worsthorne, Burnley BB10 3NQ | Rating 4.7 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) "Good choice of real ales at sensible prices."

3. The Cellar Restaurant

2 Church St, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8HG | Rating 4.7 out of 5 (230 Google reviews) "Visited here last night for the first time and have to say was really impressed, it had a good little county pub feel and the service was great. The food was piping hot ..."

4. The Corkhouse

1 Whittam St, Burnley BB11 1LN | Rating 4.7 out of 5 (240 Google reviews) "Ambience good, drinks menu good, food menu good, manager and staff exceptional."

