These are the 9 best pubs in Burnley, according to Google reviews

From traditional pubs to pop-up micro craft ale houses, we have it all, but which is best?
We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.
These are the 9 bars with 100 reviews or more that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:
1. The New Brew’m Pub
11 St James's Row, Burnley BB11 1DR | Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (113 Google reviews) "A lovely pub for lovely people."
2. Crooked Billet Worsthorne
1 Smith St, Worsthorne, Burnley BB10 3NQ1 Smith St, Worsthorne, Burnley BB10 3NQ | Rating 4.7 out of 5 (195 Google reviews) "Good choice of real ales at sensible prices."
3. The Cellar Restaurant
2 Church St, Padiham, Burnley BB12 8HG | Rating 4.7 out of 5 (230 Google reviews) "Visited here last night for the first time and have to say was really impressed, it had a good little county pub feel and the service was great. The food was piping hot ..."
4. The Corkhouse
1 Whittam St, Burnley BB11 1LN | Rating 4.7 out of 5 (240 Google reviews) "Ambience good, drinks menu good, food menu good, manager and staff exceptional."