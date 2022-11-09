Burnley and the surrounding areas are full of superb pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering Sunday lunches, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the most highly recommended by customers.

All have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above and all earned special mention for their Sunday offerings.

Here are 13 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...

1. Bay Horse Inn Bay Horse Inn in Church Square has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 158 Google reviews Photo: Google

2. The Bay Horse Inn The Bay Horse Inn in Blacko Bar Road, Nelson, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 389 Google reviews Photo: Google

3. Freemasons at Wiswell Freemasons at Wiswell in Vicarage Fold, Clitheroe, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 465 Google reviews Photo: Google

4. Pendle Inn Pendle Inn in Barley Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 948 Google reviews Photo: Google