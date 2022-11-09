News you can trust since 1877
There are some fine pubs and restaurants in and around Burnley to grab a delicious Sunday lunch

There’s nothing quite like jumping in the car and heading out for a slap-up feed on a Sunday.

By Jon Peake
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 11:39am

Burnley and the surrounding areas are full of superb pubs and restaurants offering mouth-watering Sunday lunches, so we’ve trawled through Google reviews to find some of the most highly recommended by customers.

All have a rating of 4.6 out of 5 or above and all earned special mention for their Sunday offerings.

Here are 13 of the best places to fill your belly according to Google reviews ...

1. Bay Horse Inn

Bay Horse Inn in Church Square has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 158 Google reviews

2. The Bay Horse Inn

The Bay Horse Inn in Blacko Bar Road, Nelson, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 389 Google reviews

3. Freemasons at Wiswell

Freemasons at Wiswell in Vicarage Fold, Clitheroe, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 465 Google reviews

4. Pendle Inn

Pendle Inn in Barley Lane has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 948 Google reviews

